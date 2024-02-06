Oyo State Sets Sights on Energy Sufficiency: Governor Seyi Makinde Commits to Green Initiatives

Oyo State, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, has unveiled ambitious plans to be the first state in Nigeria to reach energy sufficiency, a significant stride towards sustainable development. In a landmark announcement at the 20th anniversary of the British American Tobacco (BAT) Ibadan Plant, Makinde underscored the alignment of this goal with BAT's 1.4 million megawatt solar plant.

Makinde's Commitment to Green Energy

Makinde expressed his intent to sign the Oyo Electricity Regulatory Commission Bill into law, a significant move for the state's energy sector. His commitment extends to commissioning an 11-megawatt power plant in the coming weeks, with 10 megawatts sourced from gas and 1 megawatt from solar power. Makinde stressed the importance of tapping into Nigerian gas resources, reinforcing the state's push towards energy sufficiency.

Role of the New Energy Ministry

The governor also emphasized the pivotal role of the state's newly-formed Energy Ministry in achieving these goals. The focus is on creating an environment conducive to the generation, distribution, and transmission of electric power within Oyo State, ensuring fair competition, protecting consumer interests, and promoting efficient and reliable electricity services.

Reducing Dependence on Federal Government

During his speech, Makinde touched on the need for constitutional amendments in Nigeria to diminish reliance on the federal government. This, he believes, is crucial for states to achieve energy autonomy and progress. BAT Nigeria's chairman and managing director also attended the event, emphasizing the company's role in Nigeria's economic growth and their commitment to sustainable success in the state.

In conclusion, Governor Seyi Makinde's ambitious vision for Oyo State's energy sufficiency is a beacon of hope for sustainable development in Nigeria. The state's progressive initiatives, coupled with the support from corporations like BAT, signal a promising future for energy security in the region.