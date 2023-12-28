en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Oyo State: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:14 am EST
Oyo State: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances

Former local council chairmen and councillors in Oyo State, Nigeria, have accused Governor Seyi Makinde of deceit and misinformation concerning the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding their unpaid allowances. The group, led by Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, alleges a deliberate distortion of facts by the governor, who, despite the court’s directive, has failed to fully pay the mandated entitlements.

Supreme Court Judgment and Compliance

The Supreme Court had instructed Governor Makinde to settle the entitlements of the sacked council officials, a directive akin to a similar judgment observed by the Governor of Katsina State. The original entitlement was pegged at N7.2 billion, but in a gesture to ease the burden on the state, the group accepted a reduction to N4.8 billion. However, the Makinde-led administration has only disbursed N1.5 billion in two installments and halted further payments.

The Human Cost of Non-Compliance

In a grim revelation, Abass-Aleshinloye stated that 27 members of their group have succumbed over the past four years due to financial constraints affecting their healthcare, a situation exacerbated by the non-payment of their entitlements. The deaths of these individuals elucidate the human cost of the governor’s alleged non-compliance with the court’s ruling.

Legal Pursuit and Public Appeal

The group has vowed to continue their pursuit of justice through legal avenues. They have also taken their plight to the public, urging the citizens of Oyo State to consider the respect for the rule of law demonstrated by all parties involved in this matter. The group hopes that public sentiment will sway in their favor, pushing the government to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgment and settle their outstanding entitlements.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass Away

By Hadeel Hashem

Edo State Governorship Aspirant Pledges to Eradicate Poverty and Unemployment

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigeria's Q3'23 ToT Decline Offset by Tech-Driven Economic Growth ...
@Business · 2 hours
Nigeria's Q3'23 ToT Decline Offset by Tech-Driven Economic Growth ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria in Mourning: Armed Gang Attacks Claim 200 Lives

By Mazhar Abbas

Nigeria in Mourning: Armed Gang Attacks Claim 200 Lives
Leukemia in Nigeria: An Overview of Types, Causes, and Advances in Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Leukemia in Nigeria: An Overview of Types, Causes, and Advances in Treatment
Nigeria Set to Launch New Naira Stablecoin cNGN in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Set to Launch New Naira Stablecoin cNGN in 2024
IGP Egbetokun Orders Thorough Investigation into Plateau State Attacks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

IGP Egbetokun Orders Thorough Investigation into Plateau State Attacks
Latest Headlines
World News
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
32 seconds
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
2 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
2 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
3 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
6 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
9 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
11 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
11 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
12 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app