Oyo State: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances

Former local council chairmen and councillors in Oyo State, Nigeria, have accused Governor Seyi Makinde of deceit and misinformation concerning the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding their unpaid allowances. The group, led by Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, alleges a deliberate distortion of facts by the governor, who, despite the court’s directive, has failed to fully pay the mandated entitlements.

Supreme Court Judgment and Compliance

The Supreme Court had instructed Governor Makinde to settle the entitlements of the sacked council officials, a directive akin to a similar judgment observed by the Governor of Katsina State. The original entitlement was pegged at N7.2 billion, but in a gesture to ease the burden on the state, the group accepted a reduction to N4.8 billion. However, the Makinde-led administration has only disbursed N1.5 billion in two installments and halted further payments.

The Human Cost of Non-Compliance

In a grim revelation, Abass-Aleshinloye stated that 27 members of their group have succumbed over the past four years due to financial constraints affecting their healthcare, a situation exacerbated by the non-payment of their entitlements. The deaths of these individuals elucidate the human cost of the governor’s alleged non-compliance with the court’s ruling.

Legal Pursuit and Public Appeal

The group has vowed to continue their pursuit of justice through legal avenues. They have also taken their plight to the public, urging the citizens of Oyo State to consider the respect for the rule of law demonstrated by all parties involved in this matter. The group hopes that public sentiment will sway in their favor, pushing the government to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgment and settle their outstanding entitlements.