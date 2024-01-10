Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles

In a decisive move to bolster security infrastructure, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has bequeathed a fleet of one hundred operational vehicles to various security agencies. The ceremonial presentation unfolded at the state secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, marking a new chapter in the state’s commitment to maintaining peace and order.

Supporting Officer Welfare

During his address, Governor Makinde underscored the paramount importance of officer welfare. He pledged unwavering support for the security personnel tasked with the protection of lives and property, a move that reaffirms his commitment to the safety of every citizen across the state.

Enhancing Security Architecture

The Special Adviser to the Governor on security, Fatai Owoseni, illuminated the expected benefits of the new vehicles. According to Owoseni, the additional resources will augment the state’s security architecture by enhancing response times and increasing security visibility throughout the region.

Embracing the Initiative

The initiative was met with a positive reception from the security community. The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, acknowledged the governor’s efforts, assuring Governor Makinde of improved security measures as a direct outcome of the new operational vehicles. The beneficiaries of the vehicles include the Nigeria Police Force Oyo State Command, Amotekun Corps, the Nigerian Correctional Service, Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency, Operation Burst, the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Customs Service, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, and Nigeria Immigration Service.