en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles

In a decisive move to bolster security infrastructure, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has bequeathed a fleet of one hundred operational vehicles to various security agencies. The ceremonial presentation unfolded at the state secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, marking a new chapter in the state’s commitment to maintaining peace and order.

Supporting Officer Welfare

During his address, Governor Makinde underscored the paramount importance of officer welfare. He pledged unwavering support for the security personnel tasked with the protection of lives and property, a move that reaffirms his commitment to the safety of every citizen across the state.

Enhancing Security Architecture

The Special Adviser to the Governor on security, Fatai Owoseni, illuminated the expected benefits of the new vehicles. According to Owoseni, the additional resources will augment the state’s security architecture by enhancing response times and increasing security visibility throughout the region.

Embracing the Initiative

The initiative was met with a positive reception from the security community. The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, acknowledged the governor’s efforts, assuring Governor Makinde of improved security measures as a direct outcome of the new operational vehicles. The beneficiaries of the vehicles include the Nigeria Police Force Oyo State Command, Amotekun Corps, the Nigerian Correctional Service, Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency, Operation Burst, the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Customs Service, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, and Nigeria Immigration Service.

0
Nigeria Politics Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
22 seconds ago
Toyin Abraham: The 'World's Best' Actress on Success, Gender Dynamics, and 'Malaika'
Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has been christened as the “world’s best” by her ardent fans—a title she wears with pride not due to self-proclamation but for her unwavering confidence, striking beauty, exceptional intelligence, and unparalleled acting prowess. In a recent interview with popular skit maker Bae U Barbi, Abraham expressed her acceptance
Toyin Abraham: The 'World's Best' Actress on Success, Gender Dynamics, and 'Malaika'
Alex A. Okoh: The Economic Maestro Reshaping Nigeria's Business Landscape
28 mins ago
Alex A. Okoh: The Economic Maestro Reshaping Nigeria's Business Landscape
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
30 mins ago
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Tragic Boat Collision in Nigeria's Rivers State Claims 20 Lives
10 mins ago
Tragic Boat Collision in Nigeria's Rivers State Claims 20 Lives
University of Lagos Celebrates Academic Excellency in its 54th Convocation
25 mins ago
University of Lagos Celebrates Academic Excellency in its 54th Convocation
Maureen Esisi's Reckless Driving Ignites Discussions on Influencer Responsibility
28 mins ago
Maureen Esisi's Reckless Driving Ignites Discussions on Influencer Responsibility
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
8 seconds
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
46 seconds
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
2 mins
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
2 mins
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
3 mins
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
3 mins
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
5 mins
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
5 mins
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app