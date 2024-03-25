Oyo Governor Makinde Calls Governors' State Police Memoranda Futile, Urges National Assembly Action

Amidst ongoing debates on enhancing Nigeria's security framework, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has publicly criticized the effectiveness of governors submitting memoranda for the establishment of state police. During an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today, Makinde labeled the recent memoranda submission by 16 state governors as a 'futile exercise' and highlighted the constitutional role of the National Assembly in such matters.

Questioning the Current Approach

In a bold statement, Governor Makinde revealed that he did not partake in the submission of any memorandum regarding state police, a move made by 16 of his counterparts last week to the National Economic Council (NEC). These governors had recommended constitutional amendments to pave the way for state police, aiming to address the nation's security issues more locally. However, Makinde criticized this method, suggesting it bypasses the more appropriate legal channels. "You are asking the states to submit memoranda on how state police will work," he stated, questioning the efficacy of such an approach in rapidly addressing the security conundrum.

The Role of the National Assembly

According to Makinde, the matter of establishing state police is inherently a constitutional issue that should be directly managed by the National Assembly, followed by ratification at the state level through respective Houses of Assembly. He expressed confidence in the National Assembly's capability to efficiently handle the issue, thereby sidelining the NEC or the National Security Adviser from the process. His stance introduces a divergent perspective on the procedural dynamics of enhancing state security mechanisms, emphasizing the legal and constitutional processes over administrative or advisory bodies' recommendations.

Implications for National Security

The debate on state police in Nigeria reflects broader concerns over the adequacy of current security arrangements to tackle local and national challenges. While proponents argue that state police could offer more localized and responsive security solutions, detractors like Makinde fear that without proper constitutional backing and a clear implementation strategy, such efforts may be in vain. The divergence in opinion among Nigeria's governors on this issue underscores the complexities of reforming the country's security apparatus, with Makinde's comments bringing to light the critical role of legislative action in any substantive policy shifts.

As discussions on state police continue to evolve, the focus may shift towards the National Assembly, where the constitutional amendment process will play a pivotal role in determining the feasibility and structure of state policing in Nigeria. Governor Makinde's outspoken stance invites a reevaluation of strategies towards achieving enhanced security, suggesting a more streamlined and constitutionally grounded approach may be necessary.