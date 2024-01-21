Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust Invites Applications for Governor Vacancies

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has announced vacancies for public and staff governors across several key constituencies. This call for candidates is an integral part of the Trust's efforts to influence its future plans by considering the interests of its members, staff, and partners. The vacancies offer a significant opportunity for individuals to play an integral role in the decision-making processes at one of the UK's leading medical institutions.

Open Positions Across Key Constituencies

Open positions are available in South Oxfordshire, Vale of White Horse, Oxford City, and West Oxfordshire, among others. This wide geographical distribution ensures that a diverse range of perspectives are represented in the Trust's decision-making processes. Governors will be responsible for holding non-executive directors accountable and ensuring that the interests of the Trust's members are represented.

Eligibility and Participation

Members of the foundation trust who live or work in these constituencies are eligible to cast their vote and run for election. For those who are not yet members, but are interested in participating, they can sign up online. This open eligibility criterion further reinforces the Trust's commitment to incorporating a variety of voices in its administration.

Informative Sessions and Election Process

To aid potential candidates, information sessions will be held at Horton General Hospital, online, and at John Radcliffe Hospital on January 22, 23, and 24, respectively. Individuals interested in these positions can register for these events by email or phone. In a bid to ensure a transparent and efficient election process, the Trust has partnered with UK Engage. Nomination forms are currently available, with the submission deadline set for February 5 at 5.00pm. Further details regarding the election and the governor's roles are available on the Trust's website.