Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap

In a stark revelation, Oxfam’s latest report, ‘Inequality Inc.’, paints a sobering picture of the widening wealth chasm between the world’s richest and the poorest. The report, released in conjunction with the World Economic Forum in Davos, forecasts the emergence of the first trillionaire in the next decade if current trends persist.

The Wealth Disparity

Since 2020, the collective wealth of the five richest individuals has swelled to a staggering $869 billion, growing at a pace three times faster than inflation. This wealth boom is in stark contrast to the financial losses experienced by the poorest 60%, nearly 5 billion people. The report cites data from Wealth X to highlight a 114% increase in wealth for top magnates like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, while the poorest majority saw a real-term wealth decline.

Impact on the Working Class

Simultaneously, the report reveals that real wages for nearly 800 million workers across 52 countries have decreased, with a cumulative loss of $1.5 trillion over two years. As the working class continues to grapple with dwindling finances, corporate profits have surged. A total of 148 major corporations netted $1.8 trillion in profits, a 52% jump from the 2018-2021 average.

Oxfam’s Call for a Wealth Tax

As a measure to bridge this widening wealth gap, Oxfam advocates for a wealth tax. The organization suggests that a 1% to 2% levy on UK millionaires and billionaires could generate £22bn annually, directly benefiting public services.

Global Income Inequality

The report underscores that current levels of global income inequality are comparable to South Africa, the most unequal country, where the richest 1% owns 59% of global financial assets. Aleema Shivji, Oxfam’s interim CEO, calls for policymakers to make choices that do not perpetuate wealth concentration. She urges for a shift towards a fairer economy that benefits everyone, not just the privileged few.