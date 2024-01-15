en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap

In a stark revelation, Oxfam’s latest report, ‘Inequality Inc.’, paints a sobering picture of the widening wealth chasm between the world’s richest and the poorest. The report, released in conjunction with the World Economic Forum in Davos, forecasts the emergence of the first trillionaire in the next decade if current trends persist.

The Wealth Disparity

Since 2020, the collective wealth of the five richest individuals has swelled to a staggering $869 billion, growing at a pace three times faster than inflation. This wealth boom is in stark contrast to the financial losses experienced by the poorest 60%, nearly 5 billion people. The report cites data from Wealth X to highlight a 114% increase in wealth for top magnates like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, while the poorest majority saw a real-term wealth decline.

Impact on the Working Class

Simultaneously, the report reveals that real wages for nearly 800 million workers across 52 countries have decreased, with a cumulative loss of $1.5 trillion over two years. As the working class continues to grapple with dwindling finances, corporate profits have surged. A total of 148 major corporations netted $1.8 trillion in profits, a 52% jump from the 2018-2021 average.

Oxfam’s Call for a Wealth Tax

As a measure to bridge this widening wealth gap, Oxfam advocates for a wealth tax. The organization suggests that a 1% to 2% levy on UK millionaires and billionaires could generate £22bn annually, directly benefiting public services.

Global Income Inequality

The report underscores that current levels of global income inequality are comparable to South Africa, the most unequal country, where the richest 1% owns 59% of global financial assets. Aleema Shivji, Oxfam’s interim CEO, calls for policymakers to make choices that do not perpetuate wealth concentration. She urges for a shift towards a fairer economy that benefits everyone, not just the privileged few.

0
Business Economy Politics
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
TikTok User Sparks Debate on Aggressive Credit Card Sales Tactics in Retail Stores
In an era where the retail experience is increasingly digitalized, a viral TikTok video has spotlighted an issue that is driving many consumers away from brick-and-mortar stores. The user, who goes by the handle awalmartparkinglot, has voiced her discontent with the aggressive credit card sales pitches that have become a common part of the in-store
TikTok User Sparks Debate on Aggressive Credit Card Sales Tactics in Retail Stores
P&O Cruises Unveils New Brand Platform 'Brings Us All Together'
40 seconds ago
P&O Cruises Unveils New Brand Platform 'Brings Us All Together'
South West Water Criticized for Poor Drought Management
48 seconds ago
South West Water Criticized for Poor Drought Management
Daily Mirror Editor Alison Phillips Steps Down Amid Job Cuts at Reach
12 seconds ago
Daily Mirror Editor Alison Phillips Steps Down Amid Job Cuts at Reach
Logan Group Plans to Cut Offshore Debt Amid Broader Restructuring Effort
33 seconds ago
Logan Group Plans to Cut Offshore Debt Amid Broader Restructuring Effort
Interim Budget 2024: Potential Expansion of HRA Deductions to More Cities
37 seconds ago
Interim Budget 2024: Potential Expansion of HRA Deductions to More Cities
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
6 seconds
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
18 seconds
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
21 seconds
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
22 seconds
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
26 seconds
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
27 seconds
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
29 seconds
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey
29 seconds
Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
32 seconds
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app