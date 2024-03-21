Owen Jones Exits Labour, Criticizes Keir Starmer's Leadership, Vows Support for Greens

Left-wing commentator Owen Jones has dramatically quit Labour, launching a scathing attack on Keir Starmer. The journalist and broadcaster, who is a long-term critic of Keir Starmer, claimed the public deserves better than a "race to the bottom". Mr. Jones, who joined the party at the age of 15, accused the leadership of copying Tory policies, stating: "For me, the party is over."

A Bold Departure

In a scathing video on social media, the 39-year-old said the Tories being on their knees should be something to celebrate. But he went on: "It's great news with just one little catch, that Labour are going to keep the same ruinous policies which trashed this country. They support keeping Tory policies which drive hundreds of thousands of kids into poverty and hardship." He added he would be helping raise funds for Green and independent candidates, or Labour contenders who "back the policies millions of us want".

Policy Criticisms

Mr. Jones pointed to the controversial two-child benefit cap and uncapped bonuses for bankers as signs Labour has lost its way. If Mr. Starmer comes to power, he claimed: "It will be more austerity and more worshipping at the feet of the rich and powerful." In his astonishing broadside he accused Labour of "using the same economically illiterate phrases and arguments" as the Tories. And he attacked Mr. Starmer over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which he branded "the great crime of our age".

Looking Forward

Addressing the Labour leader, he said: "The fact is, you just cannot trust a single word that that man says." He added:" Despite the Tories having comprehensively nuked themselves, you think you've got to vote Labour or you'll just let the Tories back in. Don't believe that, they're just after a big majority so they've got absolute power." With his departure, Jones is advocating for a shift towards more progressive, inclusive policies and is throwing his support behind those who align with his vision for a fairer society.