Owaisi's Powerful Statement on Ram Idol Consecration and Babri Masjid

On February 10th, 2024, Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), took the stage in the Lok Sabha to make a powerful statement that reverberated across the nation. He denounced the celebration of the Ram idol consecration ceremony by the Narendra Modi government, asserting that the country does not require a 'Baba Modi'. In a poignant reminder of the past, Owaisi affirmed that the Babri Masjid 'was, is, and will remain'.

Questioning the Celebration

Owaisi's speech was a direct response to the nation-wide celebration of the consecration ceremony of the Ram idol at the newly built Ayodhya temple. He questioned the message this celebration sent to the 17 crore Muslims in India, expressing his concern over the growing religious divide in the country.

The AIMIM leader's comments come four years after the Supreme Court of India ordered the disputed land to be given to Hindus for the construction of a temple. The demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 led to communal violence, and the subsequent court ruling in 2019 was seen as a significant step towards resolving the decades-long dispute.

Respect for Lord Ram, Denunciation of Nathuram Godse

Despite his criticism of the Modi government, Owaisi expressed his respect for Lord Ram, stating that he held the deity in high regard. However, he denounced Nathuram Godse, the man responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, reiterating that his beliefs were in stark contrast to those of the Indian independence leader.

Owaisi's speech underscored the need for a secular government that does not favor any one religion. He emphasized that India is a country of diverse faiths and beliefs, and it is essential to respect and uphold this diversity.

The Babri Masjid: A Contentious History

The Babri Masjid, built in the 16th century, was a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of India. Its demolition in 1992 sparked widespread communal violence, resulting in the loss of numerous lives.

In 2019, the Supreme Court accepted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report, which suggested the presence of a non-Islamic structure beneath the demolished Babri Masjid. This ruling paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir on the disputed site.

Owaisi's assertion that the Babri Masjid 'was, is, and will remain' is a powerful reminder of this contentious history and the deep-rooted emotions it evokes.

As the Ram Mandir rises on the site where the Babri Masjid once stood, Owaisi's words serve as a stark reminder of the importance of respecting the diverse religious beliefs that make up the fabric of India.

In a world where religious divisions often lead to conflict and strife, Owaisi's call for a secular government is a timely and necessary reminder of the importance of upholding the principles of democracy and equality.

As the sun sets on another day in India, the echoes of Owaisi's speech continue to resound, reminding us all of the importance of respecting the past while working towards a more inclusive and tolerant future.