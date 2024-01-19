Ovie Omo-Agege Congratulates Oborevweri Following Supreme Court Ruling

In a recent turn of events, Ovie Omo-Agege, a distinguished political personality, has expressed his congratulations to Oborevweri following a crucial Supreme Court ruling.

While the exact details of the ruling remain undisclosed, the congratulatory note suggests a significant political or legal event.

The Supreme Court's judgment on the Delta State Governorship Election confirmed Oborevweri as the legitimate Governor of Delta State.

Omo-Agege, accepting the apex court's decision, congratulated Oborevweri on his victory, emphasizing the need for promoting peace and the collective interest of the people of Delta State.

Omo-Agege, extending his goodwill, stressed the importance of unity, peace, and the overall welfare of Delta State over individual or group interests.

He also addressed his running mate, Friday Osanebi, and acknowledged the long struggle to provide the best governance for the people of Delta State.