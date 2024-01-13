Oversized St. Julian’s Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit

In the heart of St. Julian’s, a promenade teeming with life and color, an oversized concrete structure has sparked a wave of controversy. The 12 square meter construction, a stark contrast to the one square meter limit set by subsidiary legislation for Development Notification Orders (DNOs), currently stands tall and operational as a tourist ticketing booth.

Permit Revoked, Yet Construction Progresses

Originally proposed by Matthew Bonello, president of Neptunes Waterpolo Club, the structure was intended to house an ATM and a ticket booth. It was erected under the auspices of a DNO, bypassing the usual rigorous permit process. However, the permit was subsequently revoked when the commissioner for environment and planning within the office of the ombudsman recommended its removal. The Planning Authority (PA) initially ignored the ombudsman’s recommendations, leading to the matter being escalated to parliament and subsequent action.

Planning Authority’s Oversight and Subsequent Admission

In an unexpected twist, the PA conceded that it had overlooked the fact that the structure was being built below road level. The authority admitted that the architect should have mentioned this in the plans. Despite this admission and the fact that the structure exceeded the size limit established by subsidiary legislation for DNOs, the structure was completed and put into use.

Objections Overrule Sanctioning, Fines Imposed

Despite its operational status, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and numerous residents have voiced strong objections to the sanctioning of the structure. They argue that its significant visual impact on the promenade and its proximity to scheduled properties make it a blight on the community. Regardless, a case officer recommended the sanctioning of the structure, citing its ‘limited scale and context’. The proposed sanctioning includes a fine of 1,277 euros, a decision that raises questions about the potential precedent this could set for future constructions along the bustling St. Julian’s promenade.