Overland Park's 'Framework OP': A New Era in Urban Planning

Overland Park, Johnson County's largest city, stands on the brink of completing its comprehensive plan, aptly named 'Framework OP,' anticipated to navigate its development up to 2045. This forward-thinking blueprint marks the city's first significant planning revamp in decades, heralding a paradigm shift from conventional land-use prediction to a nuanced examination of neighborhood character.

Framework OP underscores the essence of neighborhoods, favoring compatibility with existing environments over strict land-use specifications. It pinpoints strategic investment zones, especially those north of 119th Street, as ripe for redevelopment, infill, and denser construction. Simultaneously, the plan is committed to preserving a harmony between the rural and suburban facets in the city's southern regions.

An Innovative Approach: Character Types

One of the most innovative aspects of the draft is the introduction of 'character types,' a concept that surpasses mere land-use recommendations. Instead, it takes into account a mix of factors including design, walkability, and traffic patterns, to holistically inform future development. These character types dictate preferred land uses and are customized for specific areas, such as the proposed Regional Activity District.

Regional Activity District: A Case in Point

The Regional Activity District is one such area where an exclusive character type is proposed. Here, the plan encourages a blend of uses, advocating for vertically-stacked developments to foster walkability. These mixed-use developments are recommended for the northern and central parts of the city, particularly along transit routes, major streets, and high-activity zones like the Metcalf corridor.

Through its comprehensive plan, Overland Park is not only paving the way for sustainable development but also redefining the concept of urban planning by placing a premium on the 'feel' of neighborhoods and their compatibility with the surroundings.