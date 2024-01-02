en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study’s Lessons for the Economy

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study’s Lessons for the Economy

In a thought-provoking piece, Mpumelelo Mkhabela raises concerns over a disturbing economic trend where the number of tax beneficiaries outnumbers tax benefactors, indicating a potential crisis for the economy. This imbalance in the fiscal ecosystem signals a precarious situation, especially as South Africa gears up for the 2024 elections.

A Tale of Tax and Dairy Cows

Mkhabela draws an intriguing parallel between this economic predicament and a recent academic research study on dairy cows. The study, emanating from the academic circles of university alumni communities, though not detailed in the piece, presents an analogy that holds valuable lessons for government and political parties alike.

The research focused on the fatty acid composition and CLA content of milk from buffalo fed hay or fresh forage in South Italy. It unveiled a noteworthy finding: when buffalo cows are fed fresh forage, there is a reduction in medium-chain fatty acids and saturated fatty acids in milk fat. Concurrently, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids see an increase.

Over-Milking: A Cautionary Tale

The implications of this study extend beyond the realm of dairy farming. It serves as a metaphor, cautioning against the unsustainable financial practices of a government that, similar to a dairy farmer, cannot over-milk its ‘cows’ (the taxpayers) without jeopardizing the long-term productivity and health of the economy.

Lessons for the Government

As the country approaches the 2024 elections, the study’s findings could serve as a timely reminder for the government and political parties. It underlines the importance of sustainable practices and the dire consequences of over-reliance on a limited resource – in this case, the shrinking tax base.

Just as the buffalo cow’s health and productivity are contingent on balanced feeding, so is the economy’s vitality dependent on a balanced ratio of tax benefactors to beneficiaries. It’s a lesson that could reshape economic policies and guide political strategy as the country heads towards a critical election year.

0
Business Economy Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unpaid Internship Paradox: A Barrier to Social Mobility?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Consolidation: Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto Shine

By BNN Correspondents

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
@Business · 30 mins
Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
heart comment 0
Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding
Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?
Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
6 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
11 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
11 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
19 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
29 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
36 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
36 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
36 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app