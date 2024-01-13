Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?

In a profound analysis, Danish scholar Jan Oberg posits that the West’s respectability, influence, and legitimacy have suffered considerable erosion due to a series of wars over the past two decades, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Oberg draws an intriguing parallel between the present militarization of the West and NATO and the fate of the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s. He suggests that over-militarization led to the downfall of the Soviet Union, and similar perils may loom over the West.

Over-Militarization: A Precursor to Decline?

Oberg’s argument suggests that the West’s focus on military might is undermining its standing in the international community. He highlights the escalating military expenditures and involvement in foreign conflicts as potential triggers for a decline mirroring the Soviet Union’s historical experience. The Soviet Union, overextending itself militarily and economically, disintegrated, a fate the West could meet if they persist on their current trajectory.

Ecuador’s Militarization: A Double-Edged Sword?

In parallel, Ecuador has deployed over 22,000 soldiers to combat criminal gangs. However, experts warn that militarization may not offer a lasting solution. Past security crackdowns in Latin America have yielded mixed results, with some countries witnessing a surge in violence. Colombia, Mexico, and El Salvador have grappled with challenges tied to militarized approaches to crime, leading to drug cartels, violence, and social inequality.

Conflict in Ukraine: A Catalyst for Western Decline?

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine may serve as a stark example of Oberg’s analysis. The US has suspended security assistance to Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russian entities reportedly involved in the transfer of North Korean ballistic missiles. Russian and Ukrainian forces continue to engage in positional fighting in various regions. With reports of potential Russian offensives, high losses among foreigners and migrants fighting in Russian forces, and freezing temperatures likely to impact operations, the situation mirrors the over-militarization that Oberg warns against.

The Red Sea: Another Conflict Zone

The Iran-backed Houthis’ multiple attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, targeting shipping to and from Israel, further illustrate the escalating militarization. Major shipping companies and oil majors have had to reroute transit and suspend Red Sea shipping, potentially disrupting 12% of global maritime trade. This conflict, coupled with others, underscores the potential consequences of the West’s continued military involvement, as highlighted by Oberg.