en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Over 80 Australian Councils Shift Away from Australia Day Citizenship Ceremonies

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:21 am EST
Over 80 Australian Councils Shift Away from Australia Day Citizenship Ceremonies

In a move that has sparked heated debates nationwide, over 80 local councils across Australia have opted against holding traditional citizenship ceremonies on January 26, Australia Day. This decision marks a significant increase from 2022, when only four councils took a similar stance. The shift follows the Albanese government’s repeal of a rule in December 2022 that mandated local councils to conduct citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.

Accusations of Undermining Australia Day

Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan has accused the government of setting the stage for the abolition of Australia Day. However, Prime Minister Albanese has refuted these claims, asserting his support for the continuation of Australia Day. The debate has heightened with Sydney Mayor Clover Moore’s advocacy for a change in the date. Moore has termed January 26th as ‘Invasion Day’ and thus painful for many, particularly the Indigenous communities.

Change of Date and Public Backlash

The City of Sydney has planned to conduct its ceremonies on January 29th, a decision that has seen an increase in participation compared to the low turnout on January 26th. However, not all councils have embraced this date change without controversy. Bundaberg Councillor Greg Barnes, for example, faced public opposition, and Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams clarified that their decision to hold the ceremony on the evening before was to circumvent heat concerns rather than address Indigenous issues.

Reflecting a Growing Movement

This situation mirrors a growing movement to reassess the significance of Australia Day and its impact on the country’s Indigenous population. The debate over the ‘Invasion Day’ sentiment and the need to honour Australia Day has fuelled discussions about national identity, historical pain, and the celebration of citizenship. While the decision by the councils has met with some resistance, it underscores the ongoing conversation about Australia’s colonial past and the quest for a more inclusive future.

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brisbane Gears Up for Exuberant New Year's Eve Celebration Amidst Weather Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Two-Year-Old Girl Tragically Dies in Hot Car in Eungella

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Fireworks

By Bijay Laxmi

ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 14 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism ...
heart comment 0
Global New Year Celebrations: A Mixed Bag of Festivities and Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year Celebrations: A Mixed Bag of Festivities and Tensions
John Pilger: A Legacy of Fearless Journalism and Advocacy for Social Justice

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Legacy of Fearless Journalism and Advocacy for Social Justice
John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis

By Safak Costu

Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
4 mins
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
5 mins
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
7 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
8 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
10 mins
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
12 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
13 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
14 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
17 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
22 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
22 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
42 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app