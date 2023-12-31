Over 80 Australian Councils Shift Away from Australia Day Citizenship Ceremonies

In a move that has sparked heated debates nationwide, over 80 local councils across Australia have opted against holding traditional citizenship ceremonies on January 26, Australia Day. This decision marks a significant increase from 2022, when only four councils took a similar stance. The shift follows the Albanese government’s repeal of a rule in December 2022 that mandated local councils to conduct citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.

Accusations of Undermining Australia Day

Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan has accused the government of setting the stage for the abolition of Australia Day. However, Prime Minister Albanese has refuted these claims, asserting his support for the continuation of Australia Day. The debate has heightened with Sydney Mayor Clover Moore’s advocacy for a change in the date. Moore has termed January 26th as ‘Invasion Day’ and thus painful for many, particularly the Indigenous communities.

Change of Date and Public Backlash

The City of Sydney has planned to conduct its ceremonies on January 29th, a decision that has seen an increase in participation compared to the low turnout on January 26th. However, not all councils have embraced this date change without controversy. Bundaberg Councillor Greg Barnes, for example, faced public opposition, and Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams clarified that their decision to hold the ceremony on the evening before was to circumvent heat concerns rather than address Indigenous issues.

Reflecting a Growing Movement

This situation mirrors a growing movement to reassess the significance of Australia Day and its impact on the country’s Indigenous population. The debate over the ‘Invasion Day’ sentiment and the need to honour Australia Day has fuelled discussions about national identity, historical pain, and the celebration of citizenship. While the decision by the councils has met with some resistance, it underscores the ongoing conversation about Australia’s colonial past and the quest for a more inclusive future.