Over 700 Former Afghan Officials Return Home, Emphasizing National Unity and Stability

Following the political shift in 2021, more than 700 former Afghan officials and political personalities have returned to Afghanistan, showcasing a significant move towards national reconciliation and stability. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) Commission for Return and Communications with Former Afghan Officials and Political Figures has played a pivotal role in facilitating these returns, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration for the country's future.

Advertisment

Reconciliation and Return

Since its establishment in March 2022, the commission has seen the return of a diverse group of individuals, including former ministers, advisors, and businesspeople. Maulvi Ahmadullah Wasiq, the commission's spokesman, highlighted the ongoing interest from Afghans abroad in returning home. Returnees like Abdul Aziz Babakarkhel and Amanullah Ghalib have expressed their enduring connection to Afghanistan and called for more inclusive efforts from the IEA to embrace all Afghans, fostering an environment of mutual respect and ownership.

Building Trust and Legitimacy

Advertisment

Experts and former officials stress the need for the IEA to establish a more permanent and inclusive government structure to gain both domestic and international legitimacy. Suggestions include expanding the commission to include civil activists and professionals, thereby building trust among Afghans worldwide. The emphasis on dialogue and addressing intellectual and political differences is seen as crucial for preventing future conflicts and ensuring a stable governance framework.

Commitment to Stability and Peace

The IEA has expressed its commitment to ensuring security and equal facilities for all returning Afghans, with spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid promising gradual improvements to the system. Analysts argue that national dialogue and steps towards recognized governance mechanisms, such as Loya Jirga and elections, are essential for fostering good governance, national unity, and preventing foreign interference. The return of these officials is a testament to Afghanistan's resilience and the collective desire for a peaceful and prosperous future.