WASHINGTON: In a significant demonstration of political activism, more than 60,000 American Sikhs participated in the second phase of the Khalistan Referendum voting, a landmark event hosted by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) at the California State Capitol in Sacramento. This voting session, marked by stringent security including US police and snipers, follows an earlier phase that saw over 127,000 American Sikhs cast their votes, setting a precedent for such a referendum on American soil. The event's timing and location were especially poignant, coming after the US revealed it had thwarted an assassination attempt on pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, making it a focal point for discussions on self-determination and international diplomacy.

The voting took place on Sunday 31st March but the grand activity started two days earlier with Akhand Path Sahib to honor and declare Sikh religious head Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke, who was extra-judicially killed by the Indian Government, as “Quami Shaheed” (martyr of Sikh nation). While a team of the Sikh priests recite the holy scripture, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, from beginning to end, Sikh families and individuals from around Sacramento and surrounding areas attended the prayer in thousands and paid their respects to Jathedar Kaunke. The March 31st Khalistan Referendum Voting Center at the California State Capitol is also named after and dedicated to Shaheed Jathedar Kaunke.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun told the crowd: “The issue of Sikhs starts in 1947 when they should have been liberated but instead they went under Indian occupation. From 1950 Hindutva started suppressing Sikhs to end and dilute their identity and that effort continues. In 1984, the Hindutva Congress regime assaulted the holiest Sikh place, the Golden Temple, in Operation Blue Star and committed genocide of thousands of Sikhs. The genocide that started under Congress continues under BJP and Modi.

“We are calling for the political death of Modi, through democratic means. The Indian state is involved in the genocide of Sikhs. Sikhs will do everything in their power to end Indian hegemony and establish their own homeland.”

Historical Context and Recent Developments

The Khalistan Referendum's roots trace back to the longstanding demand for a Sikh homeland, a movement that gained momentum following the tragic events of 1984, when thousands of Sikhs were killed in India. The recent voting in Sacramento not only commemorates these historical grievances but also honors Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke, a revered figure in the Sikh community who was extra-judicially killed by Indian forces in 1993. The SFJ organized this event to enable participation from Sikhs who missed the first phase, under the supervision of the independent Punjab Referendum Commission. This gesture of solidarity and remembrance attracted thousands of Sikhs, with the voting center dedicated to Jathedar Kaunke's legacy.

Global Sikh Community's Response

The Khalistan Referendum has garnered significant attention from the global Sikh community, with participants advocating for the right to self-determination and condemning the assassination attempts against Sikh leaders. This referendum, seen as a peaceful means to express political aspirations, has mobilized Sikhs worldwide, urging international bodies to recognize their plight. Despite the controversy surrounding the movement, the significant turnout and peaceful conduct of the event in Sacramento highlight the Sikh diaspora's commitment to pursuing their goals through democratic channels.