Over 5,000 Homes in Botswana's Jwaneng-Mabutsane Cut Off for Unpaid Water Bills Exceeding P11 Million

The escalating issue of unpaid water bills in Botswana has led to drastic measures in the Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency, where the Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) has disconnected water supply to more than 5,000 homes due to debts surpassing P11 million. This situation highlights the broader challenge of bill settlement faced by the utility provider across various constituencies.

Background and Impact

According to Kefentse Mzwinila, the Minister of Lands and Water Affairs, the decision to disconnect the water supply was made after exhaustive efforts to encourage bill settlement, including a waiver period that yielded insufficient results. "A total of 5,071 plots have been disconnected in the Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency from 2019 to date," Mzwinila reported, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Despite a temporary reconnection during the State of Public Emergency and a subsequent four-month grace period, the majority of customers failed to clear their dues, leading to significant outstanding payments.

Government's Response and Customer Encouragement

The disconnection of water supply has not only affected the daily lives of thousands but has also sparked a debate on the responsibility of utility services and the accountability of customers. Mzwinila has called upon those affected to settle their outstanding balances to facilitate the restoration of their water supply. This move is part of a broader government initiative to address the issue of unpaid utility bills and to ensure sustainable water supply management.

Looking Forward

The situation in Jwaneng-Mabutsane serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by water utilities in maintaining service provision amidst financial constraints. As the community grapples with the implications of these disconnections, there is a growing need for innovative solutions to enhance bill payment systems and to foster a culture of prompt payment among customers. The resolution of this issue will require concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including the government, the utility provider, and the community at large.