Armed Bandits Abduct Over 40 Worshippers in Zamfara Mosque Attack

In a harrowing incident early Thursday morning, armed bandits stormed a mosque in Tsafe, Zamfara State, abducting over 40 worshippers during their morning prayers. The audacious attack sparks a desperate plea for government intervention in a region beleaguered by banditry.

Advertisment

As dawn broke over Tsafe town, worshippers gathered in a local mosque found themselves face to face with a large group of armed bandits. According to eyewitness Yahaya Aminu, the attackers, wielding sophisticated weapons, burst into the mosque and ordered everyone to follow them. The sudden invasion led to chaos, with some worshippers, including Aminu, managing to escape amidst the confusion. Sani Tsafe, another escapee, recounted the terror of jumping out of a window and hiding in an unfinished building nearby. Unfortunately, not everyone could escape; numerous attendees, including Tsafe's brothers, were taken by the bandits to an unknown location in the forest.

Community and Official Response

The aftermath of the attack has seen the community and local authorities scrambling for answers and solutions. One of the community leaders reported that the newly inaugurated Community Protection Guard (CPG) is actively pursuing the bandits in hopes of rescuing the abducted worshippers. The incident has escalated fears among the residents of Tsafe and the surrounding areas, prompting urgent calls for both state and federal governments to intervene. Despite efforts to contact them, the Zamfara State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Yazid, was initially unavailable for comment but later promised to provide more information once details were fully gathered.

Tsafe local government area's proximity to Gusau, the state capital, has not shielded it from the rampant banditry affecting large swathes of Zamfara State. The region has witnessed a distressing increase in kidnappings and violent attacks, with bandits often targeting vulnerable communities and places of worship. This latest incident underscores the growing threat these criminal elements pose to the peace and security of the area, putting the lives of ordinary citizens in constant peril.

The attack on the mosque in Tsafe is not an isolated event but a symptom of a larger crisis that demands immediate and sustained action from all levels of government. As the community reels from this tragedy, the need for effective security measures and the protection of citizens' lives and freedoms has never been more evident.