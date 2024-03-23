Over 37,000 Opposition Members Defect to PDP in Akwa Ibom, Governor Umo Eno Welcomes Newcomers

In a significant political shift, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, warmly received over 37,000 defectors from various opposition parties into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday. The defectors, formerly aligned with parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Young Progressives Party (YPP), New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP), were urged by Governor Eno to adopt a respectful demeanor towards leaders and to fully integrate into the PDP's ethos of humility, compassion, and respect.

Unprecedented Political Movement

This mass defection, described by the state PDP chairman, Aniekan Akpan, as the 'mother of all rallies,' signifies a substantial consolidation of the PDP's base in Akwa Ibom State. Notably, the defectors include key figures from other parties, such as former APC state secretary Nkereuwem Enyong Ekere and YPP's Emmanuel Uko Etteh, who collectively pledged to dissolve their previous structures in favor of the PDP. This gesture underscores a united front aimed at fostering peace, unity, and progress within the state under the PDP's leadership.

Governor's Vision for Unity and Respect

Emphasizing the importance of respect towards leaders, including the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Eno highlighted the PDP's commitment to support rather than oppose. He stressed that such values are crucial for the party's integrity and the state's overall development. Eno's message of unity and respect resonates strongly, especially considering his background as a pastor, which influences his leadership style and vision for Akwa Ibom.

Commitment to Integration and Growth

Ensuring a seamless transition for the returnees, Governor Eno assured them of equal opportunities within the party and the state. He called for the complete integration of their structures into the PDP to demonstrate their commitment and seriousness about their decision to defect. This approach is aimed at strengthening the PDP's grassroots presence across all units, wards, and local government areas, contributing to the party's growth and the state's prosperity.

As Akwa Ibom embraces this new chapter, the significance of this mass defection cannot be overstated. It not only symbolizes a shift in the state's political landscape but also highlights the PDP's appeal as a unifying force capable of transcending previous party lines. The future of Akwa Ibom under this expanded PDP umbrella looks promising, with expectations of enhanced peace, unity, and development as the state moves forward.