Home Affairs Serves Over 33,500 Individuals During Voter Registration Weekend Surge

Over the initial two days of the Voter Registration Weekend, the Department of Home Affairs in South Africa extended its service to a significant number of individuals. The department, through its offices and mobile units, provided assistance to over 33,500 individuals, setting a precedent in its commitment to a seamless electoral process.

The period saw its busiest day on Saturday, February 3, where a whopping 25,700 people sought assistance. The department also extended its operating hours on Friday, February 2, which saw an additional 7,900 individuals taking advantage of this provision. This extension was a part of the department's commitment to facilitate the electoral process and cater to the diverse needs of the public.

High Level of Activity

The weekend witnessed a flurry of activity with nearly 23,400 people turning up to collect their IDs. Additionally, around 9,100 individuals applied for new ones. It's noteworthy that these were primarily first-time applicants, indicating the willingness of the new generation to participate in the democratic process. Furthermore, 920 individuals received Temporary Identification Certificates on the spot.

The Department of Home Affairs also addressed 148 cases relating to Voters' Roll status updates. Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza appreciated the significant public response and emphasized the importance of timely document collection. He urged new applicants to collect their IDs within 13 working days. To enhance efficiency, some offices even established dedicated queues for collection.

Simultaneously, the Independent Electoral Commission reported a successful first day with over 20,525 transactions on the online voter registration portal. Moreover, over 304,221 voters visited voting stations nationwide, and 55,019 registered for the first time, pushing the national voters' roll to exceed 27 million voter registrations for the first time.

Despite minor disruptions in KwaZulu-Natal, the overall voter registration turnout was satisfactory. The Department of Home Affairs, in conjunction with the Independent Electoral Commission, is actively working towards a smooth electoral process and meeting the public's needs.