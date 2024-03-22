33,000 Fleeing Port-au-Prince Amid Gang Violence, Seek Safety in Southern Region

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — In a distressing development, more than 33,000 inhabitants have been compelled to leave Haiti's capital within just thirteen days, seeking refuge from an unprecedented wave of gang violence that has paralyzed the city. This mass exodus, primarily towards Haiti's comparatively peaceful southern region, underscores the dire security situation that continues to escalate, leaving scores dead and thousands without homes.

The recent surge in gang violence in Port-au-Prince, starting February 29, has seen attackers targeting key state institutions, including police stations and the city's main international airport, now shut down. Gangs have also raided Haiti’s largest prisons, releasing over 4,000 inmates into an already volatile environment. This onslaught has not only resulted in significant loss of life but has also forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, many of which have been pillaged. The displaced are braving gang-controlled routes to reach safety, predominantly heading towards Haiti's southern region, which, until now, has been a bastion of relative calm amidst the turmoil enveloping the rest of the country.

Challenges in the South

The influx of displaced individuals into Haiti's southern cities such as Les Cayes, Jérémie, and Léogâne is putting an immense strain on local resources and infrastructure, which are ill-equipped to handle such massive displacement flows. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the southern region is already sheltering another 116,000 people who had fled gang violence in previous months. With nearly all new arrivals intending to stay with family, the capacity of these communities to absorb more displaced persons is being stretched to its limits. Moreover, the precarious journey through gang-controlled territories remains a significant risk for those making the perilous trek from the capital.

As the crisis in Port-au-Prince shows no signs of abating, the international community and local leaders are scrambling to find solutions. Caribbean leaders are spearheading efforts to establish a transitional presidential council aimed at stabilizing the nation’s political landscape, which includes selecting an interim prime minister and council of ministers. This initiative comes as Prime Minister Ariel Henry indicates his willingness to resign to facilitate this transition, amidst challenges including his current inability to return to Haiti due to the closure of airports. The formation of this council is a critical step towards addressing the root causes of the violence and displacement, yet the path forward remains fraught with uncertainty.

The situation in Haiti highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to address the gang violence that has disrupted lives and instilled fear across the capital. As more people are expected to flee in the coming days and weeks, the resilience of Haiti's southern region and the international community's response to this crisis will be tested like never before.