Bangladesh

Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
An opposition party in Bangladesh has alleged that large numbers of its leaders and activists have been impacted by actions taken by the police linked to political programmes the party has initiated since July 28th.

The party’s Senior Joint General Secretary detailed these allegations during a virtual press briefing.

Cases and Arrests

Reportedly, the opposition party claims that over one lakh of its leaders and activists have been accused in more than a thousand cases filed by the police. In addition, an estimate of over 24,000 party members have been arrested, and 27 individuals, including media professionals, have allegedly been killed during this period.

Reports of Abuse

Further to the arrests, there have been troubling reports of inappropriate behaviour directed towards family members of party leaders by the Detective Branch police. One party leader allegedly had threats made to inflict harm on his person. These accusations, if validated, raise ominous questions about the proper conduct of the police force.

Upcoming Elections and Boycott Calls

The Senior Joint General Secretary has publicly urged citizens to boycott the upcoming elections, terming them a ‘fraud against the nation’. This call comes amidst concerns of vote-rigging and curtails in the freedom of speech. The party leadership believes that the current government is attempting to mold the nation into a one-party state, a charge vehemently denied by the ruling party.

Struggle for Democracy

The opposition party promises a peaceful process to reestablish democracy in the nation. Historically, demands for elections were made under a caretaker government – a constitutional provision abolished in 2011. The current stance of opposition party is their refusal to participate in the polls under the present governing party.

Conclusion

The current situation in Bangladesh’s political landscape raises severe questions about the state of democracy and human rights in the country. The allegations brought by the opposition party and reported abuses must be investigated thoroughly. Furthermore, with the upcoming elections at stake, the ruling party must ensure that the elections are fair and transparent, allowing for the nation’s progress towards a truly democratic system.

0
Bangladesh Elections Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

