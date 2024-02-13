Ex-PDP Spokesperson Chika Nwoba Jailed for Threat, False Claims

Chika Nwoba, a social critic and former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has found himself behind bars once again. The Abakaliki Magistrate Court has remanded him in prison custody on charges of threat to life, publication of false information, and false allegation.

Advertisment

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ebonyi State, Oguzor Offia-Nwali, filed a petition leading to the arrest of Mr. Nwoba by the police. The critic's outspoken nature on social media platforms has often landed him in hot water with government officials.

Bail Denied and Case Transferred

In an attempt to secure bail for his client, Mr. Nwoba's lawyer argued that the offences were bailable and that the prosecution did not have the approval of the attorney general of Ebonyi State to pursue the matter. However, the magistrate ruled that the proper place for such arguments is at the state High Court. Consequently, the magistrate ordered that the case file be transmitted to the Ministry of Justice for further action.

This is not the first time Mr. Nwoba has faced legal issues due to his critical social media comments. He was previously arrested in January 2022 on similar charges. Despite these challenges, the social critic remains steadfast in his commitment to expressing his opinions and holding those in power accountable.