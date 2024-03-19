Outrage as Police Tear Gas Injures 12-Year-Old Aminat Alege Amidst Investigation Promises

During a police operation aimed at quelling a student disturbance in Dopemu Division, Lagos, 12-year-old Aminat Alege suffered a severe injury when struck in the face by a tear gas canister, sparking widespread concern and prompting official promises of investigation and support. The incident, which took place on February 9, 2024, has since seen the victim's family shouldering medical expenses despite assurances from law enforcement and legislative bodies.

Immediate Response and Promises of Aid

In the aftermath of the incident, the Lagos State House of Assembly swiftly ordered an investigation, urging the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, to ensure Aminat received the necessary medical support. Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, also mandated a thorough inquiry, visiting Aminat and vowing that any officer found responsible would face justice. Despite these commitments, Aminat's family reports a lack of concrete assistance, bearing the financial burden of her treatment alone.

Conflicting Accounts and Official Stance

Contrasting the family's distress, state police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin cited a medical report from the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, which allegedly found no conclusive evidence of a tear gas canister injury. This statement has done little to quell public indignation or the family's grievances, especially as they continue to navigate the aftermath of the incident and the looming cost of additional surgeries.

Community Reaction and Calls for Accountability

The community's reaction has been one of empathy towards Aminat and her family, coupled with growing demands for accountability from the police force. The discrepancy between official promises and the family's reality raises questions about the treatment of victims in incidents involving law enforcement. As the investigation proceeds, the public awaits actions that match the assurances given by authorities, hoping for justice and support for Aminat.

This incident not only spotlights the immediate tragedy faced by Aminat and her family but also serves as a critical examination of police accountability and the mechanisms for supporting victims of law enforcement actions. The unfolding developments will likely influence public trust and the ongoing dialogue on police conduct and community safety.