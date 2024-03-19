Yesterday, in a Clubhouse session titled 'December Vanguard', Tupac, a member of the 'Angered Without Limits' group, revealed that extremists from the Al-Baraa Brigade, aligned with the military, assassinated Moaz Mohammed Ismail, known as 'Hajar Man', a fellow group member. Hajar Man, who had rallied to fight alongside the military, was killed away from the battlefield due to disputes with Islamists within the military ranks, Tupac disclosed.

Background and Motive

The assassination of Hajar Man by elements of the Al-Baraa Brigade highlights the deep-seated tensions within factions supporting the military effort. The incident not only signifies the volatile nature of alliances but also the risks faced by individuals caught in the crossfire of ideological conflicts. Tupac further revealed that the brigade had taken over the group's Facebook account, prompting the creation of a new account to represent their cause, underscoring the extent of control and intimidation tactics employed by militant factions.

Shift in Group Dynamics

In response to the killing and the takeover of their social media presence, 'Angered Without Limits' is reevaluating its stance and members' involvement in the conflict. Those choosing to fight alongside the military or Rapid Support Forces are no longer considered representatives of the group's ethos, which fundamentally opposes war. The group is in the process of organizing a press conference to announce new measures for regrouping and distancing itself from the conflict's disputing parties, Tupac announced.

Implications for Future Activism

This event marks a significant turning point for 'Angered Without Limits' and potentially other activist groups caught in similar dilemmas. The assassination and subsequent actions by the Al-Baraa Brigade not only challenge the group's operational capabilities but also its ideological stance against war. As the group plans its next steps, the broader implications for civil activism within conflict zones become apparent, highlighting the precarious position of those striving for peace in the midst of war.