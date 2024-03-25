Outgoing Ombudsman Deborah Glass Challenges Victorian Government's Autonomy, Cites Gender Overtones

In her final address to parliament, outgoing Ombudsman Deborah Glass presented a scathing critique of the Victorian government's approach to justice and governance, marking a decade-long tenure fraught with legal battles and a struggle for operational independence. Glass's conflict with Premier Daniel Andrews' administration was punctuated by a significant legal challenge and underscored by what she described as "a battle for my independence, with gender overtones."

Advertisment

Battle Lines Drawn

The origins of Glass's tumultuous relationship with the government trace back to her efforts to investigate allegations of misuse of taxpayer funds by Labor MPs during the 2014 Victorian election. Her pursuit of this investigation led to a landmark legal battle, culminating in a High Court challenge. Glass pointed out that this fight was not just about jurisdiction but also about maintaining the independence of her office against governmental pressure, a challenge she felt was intensified by her position as the first female Ombudsman in Victoria. Despite these challenges, Glass produced nearly 100 reports during her tenure, many of which directly criticized the Andrews government's policies and practices, including its handling of COVID-19 lockdowns and the politicization of the public service.

A Legacy of Fear

Advertisment

Throughout her tenure, Glass observed what she described as a "legacy of fear" within the Victorian public sector, a sentiment she attributed to decisions made by Andrews early in his tenure. This environment, she argued, stifled reform and discouraged transparency, ultimately undermining the potential for significant justice reform in the state. Her final report did not shy away from these issues, offering a pointed critique of the government's reluctance to embrace independent oversight of prisons and to pursue more progressive reforms in the justice sector.

Reflections and Reactions

As Glass prepares to pass the baton to her successor, Marlo Baragwanath, the reflections offered in her final report invite a broader contemplation of the role of independent oversight bodies in holding governments to account. Premier Jacinta Allan's response, emphasizing the government's respect for the Ombudsman's independence, contrasts with the strained relationship detailed by Glass. This transition period offers an opportunity for introspection within the Victorian government and its approach to governance, accountability, and reform. Glass's tenure, marked by significant challenges and critical reports, underscores the essential role of such oversight bodies in promoting transparency, accountability, and ultimately, public trust in government.