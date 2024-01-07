en English
Politics

Outgoing Integrity Commission Chairman Clarifies Role in Investigations of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Prof Rajendra Ramlogan, the outgoing chairman of Trinidad and Tobago’s Integrity Commission (IC), has clarified his role in the investigations into allegations against Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. In a press conference, Ramlogan stressed that the decision to launch three separate inquiries into the Prime Minister’s property affairs, known as ‘Inez Gate’, was not his, but the commission’s Investigations Unit’s.

IC’s Authority and Investigations

Ramlogan emphasized that the IC is the final authority that reviews and determines the results of investigations, not the chairman. The three probes into Dr. Rowley’s affairs were conducted by in-house investigators, with no additional expenditure. All costs were covered within the IC’s approved budget.

The chairman highlighted that the IC had completed 104 investigations between 2021 and 2023, a significant increase from the 18 between 2018 and 2020. This was achieved despite only a slight increase in their investigation budget.

Prime Minister’s Criticism

Dr. Rowley criticized the IC, suggesting that many of their investigations were politically motivated. He expressed readiness to sue the IC, but in all instances, he was cleared before any legal action took place. The Prime Minister accused the opposition party, United National Congress (UNC), of using the IC as a tool for personal attacks and argued that the investigations against him stemmed from UNC platforms.

IC’s Response and Challenges

In response to the Prime Minister’s accusations, Ramlogan stated that the IC’s duty is to serve the people and that it must investigate any complaints impartially, as required by law, without regard to political affiliations. He also pointed out the challenges faced by the IC due to reduced financial allocations and administrative decisions being deferred to public officials.

As Ramlogan steps down from his position, these clarifications shed light on the IC’s operational mechanisms and the complexities of its mandate. Regardless of the political climate, the Integrity Commission’s role in maintaining transparency and accountability remains crucial.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

