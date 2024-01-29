UK Council Tax Faces Scrutiny Over Regressive System, Sparks Reform

The British council tax system, a fundamental pillar of local government funding, is under a spotlight due to its arcane and imbalanced structure. The tax setup, which took the place of the deeply unpopular poll tax in 1993, is grounded on property valuations from April 1, 1991. For over three decades, these valuations have remained unchanged, spawning significant discrepancies and raising questions about the fairness of the system.
Contributing to approximately half of local authorities' revenue stream, with the remainder coming from the central government, council tax is a crucial component of local funding. In 2023 alone, local authorities collected nearly £40bn from 25 million households. These funds are pivotal in supporting vital community services, from social care and education to policing. However, the regressive nature of council tax means it disproportionately impacts the less affluent, with lower-income households shouldering a larger proportion of their income in tax compared to their wealthier counterparts.
Proposed Fixes for the Council Tax System
Three primary approaches to rectifying the council tax system have emerged. The first involves adjusting the central government funding formula, the second calls for a revaluation of properties and regular updates to valuations thereafter, and the third proposes a complete overhaul of the system. This radical approach would see the implementation of a fixed percentage charge based on a property's value. This reformation could potentially lighten the tax burden for 70% of households. However, it would also necessitate a significant redistribution of funds.
Despite the pressing need for reform, political stagnation and apprehension of public backlash have resulted in delays in tackling the issue. The incumbent Conservative government has deferred reform until after the general election, and the Labour Party has largely remained silent. The complexity of reassessing property values and concerns about labeling the reformation as a wealth tax further complicate the execution of any reform.