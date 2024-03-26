Outcry in Jammu & Kashmir Over Reservation Quota Increase to 70%

Growing discontent surfaces in Jammu and Kashmir following the central government's decision to escalate the reservation quota to 70%, including a new 10% for Paharis and an 8% enhancement for OBCs, sparking protests and legal challenges. Sahil Parray, a local aspirant, along with Deepika Pushkar Nath, a renowned lawyer, have voiced their concerns, arguing this move drastically reduces open merit opportunities to a mere 30%, undermining meritocracy and fair competition.

Public Outrage and Legal Contention

In response to the government's announcement, a wave of frustration has swept across Jammu and Kashmir, with students and professionals alike challenging the policy's fairness. A group of aspirants is taking legal action, arguing the increase breaches the established 50% reservation cap, further squeezing the open merit category and potentially affecting thousands of students' futures.

Political Silence and Social Division

The reservation hike has not seen outright opposition from political parties, likely due to the sensitive nature of reservation politics in an election year. However, Junaid Azim Mattu, from the J&K Apni Party, has raised concerns about the neglect of the open merit candidates, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that does not disadvantage any group. This situation has highlighted the complex interplay of politics, social equity, and education in the region.

Amendments and Implications

The Lieutenant Governor's administration has amended reservation rules, incorporating new tribes and castes into the reservation system. This change aims to address social and educational backwardness but also brings to light the challenges of balancing affirmative action with meritocracy. The decision's long-term implications on Jammu and Kashmir's social fabric and educational landscape remain a subject of debate among citizens and observers alike.

This development in Jammu and Kashmir's reservation policy has ignited a significant debate on the principles of equity, meritocracy, and social justice. As the region grapples with these changes, the outcome of the legal challenges and the reaction from the central government will be closely watched. The discourse around reservation policies, often a contentious issue, reflects broader questions about how best to achieve social equality while ensuring that merit and hard work are duly recognized.