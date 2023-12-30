en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Our Civic Duty Association: The Force Behind UPND’s Victory in Zambia Elections

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:39 am EST
Our Civic Duty Association: The Force Behind UPND’s Victory in Zambia Elections

The Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA), in a significant revelation, has claimed responsibility for the seismic political shift witnessed in the 2021 Zambian general elections. The victory of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its leader, President Hakainde Hichilema, they say, was orchestrated by them through a meticulous rebranding strategy.

The Battle Against Tribalism

At the heart of OCiDA’s efforts was a relentless bid to dismantle the tribalism stigma associated with the UPND. This perception, deeply ingrained in the public psyche, had previously served as a potent deterrent for many potential supporters. By reshaping this image, OCiDA managed to widen the party’s appeal, drawing in voters from beyond its traditional bastions.

(Read Also: OCiDA Claims Significant Role in UPND’s 2021 Election Victory)

Proactive Campaigning for Hichilema

The Association’s campaign for Hichilema was another key element of their strategy. They presented him not just as a party leader, but as a beacon of hope capable of leading Zambia towards a brighter future. The public’s acceptance of this narrative played a crucial role in Hichilema’s eventual ascent to the presidency.

UPND’s Acknowledgement of Past Failures

Adding to the credibility of the UPND’s new image was the party’s candid recognition of its past governance failures. As articulated by Dr. Cosmas Musumali, a prominent figure within the UPND, the party needed a significant course correction. This admission, while risky, signalled a willingness for self-improvement and conveyed a sense of sincerity that resonated with many voters.

(Read Also: Zambia’s Judiciary Under Threat: Socialist Party Raises Concerns)

Countering the Patriotic Front’s Resurgence

The Patriotic Front (PF), the UPND’s chief rival, despite its electoral defeat, has shown remarkable resilience. It is currently attempting to stage a comeback, a challenge that has not gone unnoticed by the UPND. With OCiDA’s continued support, the party is devising strategies to stave off the PF’s resurgence and solidify its position in Zambia’s political landscape.

Read More

0
Elections Politics Zambia
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government

By Mazhar Abbas

Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State's GOP Chairman

By Ebenezer Mensah

Chris Christie Criticizes Removal of Trump from Maine Primary Ballot, ...
@Elections · 2 hours
Chris Christie Criticizes Removal of Trump from Maine Primary Ballot, ...
heart comment 0
Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Manipulating Justice to Bar Trump

By BNN Correspondents

Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Manipulating Justice to Bar Trump
Andueza Rejects EH Bildu Coalition, Signaling a Shift in Basque Political Dynamics in Spain

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Andueza Rejects EH Bildu Coalition, Signaling a Shift in Basque Political Dynamics in Spain
Peter Walker Advocates for a Self-Reliant China Amidst 2024 US Presidential Election

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Peter Walker Advocates for a Self-Reliant China Amidst 2024 US Presidential Election
Democratic Progressive Party in Malawi Reinforces Democracy for Leadership Election

By Quadri Adejumo

Democratic Progressive Party in Malawi Reinforces Democracy for Leadership Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
48 seconds
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
3 mins
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
5 mins
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
7 mins
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
8 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
8 mins
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
9 mins
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
15 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
15 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
51 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app