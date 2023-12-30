Our Civic Duty Association: The Force Behind UPND’s Victory in Zambia Elections

The Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA), in a significant revelation, has claimed responsibility for the seismic political shift witnessed in the 2021 Zambian general elections. The victory of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its leader, President Hakainde Hichilema, they say, was orchestrated by them through a meticulous rebranding strategy.

The Battle Against Tribalism

At the heart of OCiDA’s efforts was a relentless bid to dismantle the tribalism stigma associated with the UPND. This perception, deeply ingrained in the public psyche, had previously served as a potent deterrent for many potential supporters. By reshaping this image, OCiDA managed to widen the party’s appeal, drawing in voters from beyond its traditional bastions.

Proactive Campaigning for Hichilema

The Association’s campaign for Hichilema was another key element of their strategy. They presented him not just as a party leader, but as a beacon of hope capable of leading Zambia towards a brighter future. The public’s acceptance of this narrative played a crucial role in Hichilema’s eventual ascent to the presidency.

UPND’s Acknowledgement of Past Failures

Adding to the credibility of the UPND’s new image was the party’s candid recognition of its past governance failures. As articulated by Dr. Cosmas Musumali, a prominent figure within the UPND, the party needed a significant course correction. This admission, while risky, signalled a willingness for self-improvement and conveyed a sense of sincerity that resonated with many voters.

Countering the Patriotic Front’s Resurgence

The Patriotic Front (PF), the UPND’s chief rival, despite its electoral defeat, has shown remarkable resilience. It is currently attempting to stage a comeback, a challenge that has not gone unnoticed by the UPND. With OCiDA’s continued support, the party is devising strategies to stave off the PF’s resurgence and solidify its position in Zambia’s political landscape.

