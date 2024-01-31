Ottawa Mayor in Hot Water Over Developer Donation Contrary to Campaign Pledge

In a recent turn of events, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe finds himself under scrutiny for accepting a $1,000 donation from Groupe Katasa executive Tania Chowieri during the 2022 municipal election. This instance has ignited controversy for the Mayor who had pledged to decline developer contributions during his campaign.

Unearthed Donation

The donation became public knowledge when Horizon Ottawa, a local advocacy group, unveiled it following Mayor Sutcliffe's comments on CBC Radio. The discussion revolved around a $300,000 donation that the developer had initially pledged for affordable housing and traffic calming measures in Capital ward but later retracted.

Unforeseen Oversight

The Mayor expressed his surprise and disappointment upon learning about the donation, stating he was unaware of it. If identified earlier, he would have returned it as per his campaign promise. His campaign team had filed a financial statement with the city that included Chowieri's donation, albeit with a misspelled name. It seems that this particular donation slipped through the cracks during the team's review of all contributions, which resulted in several returns.

Developer Donations: A Divisive Issue

This incident brings to light the persisting controversy surrounding developer donations in municipal politics. The potential conflict of interest is palpable given the financial impact of council planning decisions on the businesses of developers. Both Sutcliffe and his primary contender, Catherine McKenney, had sworn not to accept developer money during their respective campaigns. The ongoing debates among city councillors, concerns about transparency, ethical considerations, and the implications of recent provincial legislation on such agreements further fuel this issue.