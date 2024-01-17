Otiende Amollo Calls for Respect in Critiquing Judiciary, Sparks Conversation

In an era where criticism of judicial decisions is becoming increasingly common, Otiende Amollo, a well-known figure in the legal and political arenas, has voiced his concerns about the trend.

Speaking on JKLive, a show hosted by Koinange Jeff, Amollo drew a distinction between criticizing a judgement - which he sees as a part of the legal process - and attacking the person of the judge.

Otiende Amollo believes that personal attacks on judges undermine the integrity of the judiciary and the principles of justice.

By focusing on the individual, instead of the decision, the lines between professional critique and personal assault become blurred.

It is this distinction that Amollo is keen to emphasize, drawing attention to the importance of maintaining respect for judicial officers while still allowing for legal scrutiny of their decisions.