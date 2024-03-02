Osun State's Monarch Selection Sparks Outrage: Iree Cultural Group Calls for Fairness

In a recent event that has stirred significant controversy within the Boripe North Local Government area of Osun State, the Iree Cultural Frontiers (ICF) has vehemently criticized the selection process of the new Iree monarch, tagging it as flawed and disrespectful to the community's age-old traditions and cultural ethos. The outcry follows the selection exercise conducted on February 22, where Prince Ibraheem Oyelakin was chosen, a decision the group claims disregards procedural and traditional norms.

The selection of a new monarch in any community is a process deeply rooted in culture, tradition, and the laws that govern royal succession. However, the Iree Cultural Frontiers argue that the recent selection exercise for the Aare of Iree was marred by irregularities and procedural breaches.

According to the group, the voting process saw unauthorized individuals casting votes on behalf of kingmakers, a move that goes against the community's longstanding traditions. Specifically, the votes of the Osolo and Inurin were cast by individuals not recognized as kingmakers, further tainting the legitimacy of the process.

Community's Call to the Governor

The group's dissatisfaction has escalated to a call for intervention from the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. The ICF's statement, issued by its chairman and secretary, underscores a plea for the governor to discard the results of the flawed selection exercise.

They argue that the selection process not only mirrored the irregularities that led to the nullification of a previous selection but also blatantly violated the community's royal ethos by allowing a female proxy to cast a vote, a clear taboo in Iree's tradition. Their advocacy extends to a demand for the consideration of the Olubonku Ruling House for the next Aare of Iree, highlighting a quest for fairness and adherence to tradition.

Reflection on the Importance of Tradition in Royal Succession

The controversy surrounding the selection of the new Iree monarch underscores a broader conversation about the importance of tradition and due process in royal successions. These incidents not only reflect on the community involved but also on the broader preservation of cultural heritage and the respect for established norms and practices.

The Iree Cultural Frontiers' protest is a reminder of the deep-seated values that communities hold dear, and the potential fallout when these are perceived to be disregarded. As the situation unfolds, it will be interesting to observe how the state's intervention might realign the selection process with the community's expectations and traditions.