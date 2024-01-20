Osun State PDP Accuses Former APC Officials of Illegal Retention of Government Vehicles

Political tension continues to rise in Nigeria's Osun State as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) clash over accusations of illegal retention of government vehicles by former APC officials. This alleged misconduct, according to the PDP, has led to significant financial strain on the current administration, necessitating the purchase of new vehicles at the cost of billions of naira.

The PDP, through a statement by its Director of Media, Bamiji Oladele, has categorically condemned the actions of the former APC administration under Governor Gboyega Oyetola. The PDP alleges that the APC's ex-officials have unlawfully kept official government vehicles, resulting in the state incurring additional expenses to replace them.

In contrast, the APC asserts that their members' actions are legally justified, a viewpoint hotly contested by the PDP. The PDP insists that there is no law or clause that permits such actions, essentially labeling the act as theft.

The APC's Defense and the PDP's Response

Despite the allegations, the APC, under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke, has defended its members, sparking a verbal altercation between the two parties. The APC chairman has justified the alleged theft, earning the ire of the PDP, which believes such defense to be a condoning of unethical behavior. The PDP has openly criticized the moral stance of the APC leaders, calling into question their commitment to transparency and public service.

The PDP is not only demanding the return of the vehicles, but also supporting the current government's enforcement actions. These measures include issuing notices and following due process for recovery.

The party emphasizes that the issue is not merely a political spat, but a matter of law enforcement. The PDP cautions former officials against retaining government property without legal backing, warning them of damaging their reputation and facing public disapproval.