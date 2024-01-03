en English
Politics

Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet

In an unprecedented move, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has instituted a stringent performance evaluation system for his cabinet, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and service delivery to the state’s citizens. The announcement was made during the inaugural State Executive Council meeting, as relayed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

Performance Reviews for Focused Governance

The newly formed monitoring and evaluation unit will conduct quarterly performance reviews of each cabinet member, a measure that underscores the administration’s commitment to effective governance. Governor Adeleke warned that those failing to meet performance benchmarks, as indicated by the evaluations, could face removal from office. The Governor’s stance signals a new era in Osun State’s politics, where service to the state takes precedence over personal gains.

2024: A Pivotal Year for the Administration

With the year 2024 marking the mid-term of Governor Adeleke’s administration, the urgency to implement sectoral plans has heightened. The Governor urged his cabinet to prioritize state affairs and fulfill the promises made to the people of Osun. The introduction of the performance review system adds a layer of accountability, ensuring that each cabinet member is held responsible for their performance and service delivery.

Appointment and Elevation of Traditional Rulers

In addition to the performance review announcement, the State Executive Council ratified the immediate appointment of six new traditional rulers and elevated 11 more to Part II (Recognised) Status under the Chief Law of Osun State. This move is seen as an acknowledgment of the important role traditional rulers play in the governance structure of the state.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

