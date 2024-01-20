Osun State Government Reaffirms Commitment to White Paper Decisions on Chieftaincy Matters

The media department of the Osun State Government has debunked false reports regarding its commitment to the decisions outlined in the recent White Paper on Chieftaincy Matters. The false claim, wrongly attributed to Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for the State Governor, was dismissed as an attempt by beneficiaries of the previous administration's illegal actions to distort the truth.

The White Paper, ratified after a meticulous review by a special committee under the chairmanship of the Governor, nullified the selection of traditional rulers in Igbajo, Iree, and Akirun.

The Government has maintained its resolve to uphold the decisions of the White Paper, which include directing an all-inclusive selection process for the Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo. The government has also accepted the recommendation to await the outcome of a pending suit on the Alawo stool before the Supreme Court.

The Stance of the Government

The Osun State Government stands firm on its decision regarding the White Paper. The government has reaffirmed its dedication to due process, the rule of law, and respect for local customs and traditions, refuting any claims of a reversal of the decisions contained within the White Paper. The Governor's spokesperson reiterated the government's commitment and urged the public to disregard any contrary reports.

The release of the White Paper has resulted in a peaceful atmosphere in the affected towns, with residents commending Governor Ademola Adeleke's stance. The Governor's commitment to upholding legality and ensuring that traditions and due process are respected in royal ascension has been widely appreciated. However, the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the nullification of the selection process.