Osun Government Denies APC's 148 Billion Naira Mismanagement Claim, Emphasizes Transparency

In a decisive reaction to accusations, the Osun State government in Nigeria has categorically denied allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) claiming that the state received a staggering 148 billion Naira from the Federation Account. The government's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, dismissed these reports as baseless, painting a picture of the APC as a party in chaos and a sponsor of disinformation.

Rasheed emphasized that the state's financial operations are closely governed by budgetary laws and public finance regulations. He underscored that the monthly allocations from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) are in the public domain, accessible to all. He clarified, "There was no instance where the state received the much-touted amount from FAAC." This statement brings into focus the commitment of the state government to uphold transparency and good governance.

An Open Government

Further establishing the state's commitment to transparency, the spokesperson highlighted that Osun operates under open governance, fully adhering to the Freedom of Information Act. He encouraged the public to actively seek information and clarifications, further reinforcing the government's stance against misinformation and deceit. This approach is a testament to the government's dedication to keeping its citizens informed and its operations open to scrutiny.

In a critical assessment of the APC, Rasheed lambasted the party for not supporting the federal government's efforts to stabilize the Naira and curb inflation. He noted that instead of focusing on national concerns, the party is embroiled in internal squabbles over the 2026 gubernatorial ticket. This, he suggested, is a clear indication of a party in turmoil, preoccupied with internal politics over national interest.

Commitment to Good Governance

Assuring the citizens, Rasheed declared that Governor Ademola Adeleke is managing state finances with utmost transparency, focusing on crucial areas such as workers' welfare, care for pensioners, infrastructure development, and economic growth. The administration is simultaneously committed to addressing outstanding debts and maintaining the highest standards of governance, highlighting the government's dedication to its citizens and their welfare.