Osun PDP Alleges Unauthorized Arrest Plans Against Officials by Abuja Security Teams

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has sounded the alarm over purported plans by unidentified security teams from Abuja to arrest and abduct more than 25 of its key officials, including advisors and party leaders, without any official warrants. This controversial move is allegedly backed by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), hinting at a deepening political conflict within the state.

According to Sunday Bisi, the PDP chairman in Osun, the list of those targeted for arrest encompasses four special advisers, five party leaders, and 15 other state officials. These officials, he claims, would be forcibly taken to Abuja as part of a strategy to intimidate and destabilize the current government led by Governor Ademola Adeleke. The allegations were further fueled by claims from APC members in Osun, boasting about leveraging federal might against the state's government and PDP leaders.

Response from the Osun PDP

In response to these allegations, Sunday Bisi has issued a call to President Bola Tinubu, the police, and the Department of State Services, urging them to prevent the politicization of security operations and ensure the protection of the constitutional rights of Osun State officials.

The PDP's appeal emphasizes the necessity of legal and constitutional defenses against what it perceives as an orchestrated plot to undermine Osun's governance and the democratic rights of its officials.

Contrasting the PDP's assertions, Tajudeen Lawal, the Osun APC chairman, dismissed the allegations as baseless, suggesting they are a diversion from the current administration's questionable contract procurement practices. Lawal criticized the Adeleke government for allegedly awarding over N50bn in road contracts to unqualified entities connected to the governor.