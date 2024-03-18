Osun PDP Accuses Ex-Gov Oyetola of Disrupting Governance; APC Defends His Peaceful Nature

The ongoing political tussle in Osun State has escalated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accusing former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of using President Bola Tinubu's name to disrupt governance. The PDP's allegations have stirred a response from the All Progressives Congress (APC), defending Oyetola's reputation as a peace-loving individual.

Allegations and Counterclaims

The PDP's chairman, Sunday Bisi, claims that Oyetola, since his election loss, has sought to make the state ungovernable by manipulating federal agencies and misusing the President's name for his personal agenda. Specifically, Bisi alleges Oyetola's mishandling of SMEDAN's SME programme and NEMA's rice distribution to favor his faction within the APC, actions purportedly tarnishing Tinubu's image. In stark contrast, the Osun APC, led by Tajudeen Lawal, refutes these allegations, asserting that Oyetola is a man of peace, evidenced by his behavior during his tenure and the recent elections. Lawal emphasizes that any issues with security agencies should be addressed directly rather than involving the presidency in what he describes as baseless accusations.

The Political Landscape in Osun State

The accusations from the PDP highlight a deeper political rift within Osun State, reflecting the challenges of governance in the post-election period. The PDP's call for intervention by the presidency underscores the potential for escalation if these disputes are not addressed. Meanwhile, the APC's defense of Oyetola points to a narrative of peace and reconciliation, suggesting a desire to move beyond political infighting for the state's stability and progress.

Looking Forward

This political standoff in Osun State is a microcosm of broader challenges facing Nigeria's political landscape, where allegations and counter-allegations often overshadow governance. As both parties stand their ground, the implications for Osun's governance and political stability hang in the balance. With the PDP warning of opening a 'can of worms' and the APC calling for direct resolution of security agency issues, the coming days are crucial for determining the trajectory of Osun State's political climate.