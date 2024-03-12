Governor Adeleke Unveils Strategic Plan to Counter Threats, Emphasizes Public Cooperation

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has sounded an alarm over imminent threats to schools and rural farm settlements, unveiling a comprehensive response plan. Amid rising concerns, the governor convened a high-level state security council meeting, aiming to preemptively counteract the plotted disruptions to the state's tranquility and developmental agenda.

With intelligence reports indicating a deliberate mobilization of criminal elements towards rural communities, the governor's administration is taking decisive steps to fortify vulnerable sectors. Adeleke's directives to the Ministry of Education and associated bodies emphasize the urgency of revising and enhancing safety protocols in schools, adhering to the Safe School Initiative. Moreover, principals and educational heads are to ensure the elimination of security hazards within school premises, fostering a secure learning environment in collaboration with parents and teachers.

Strengthening Farm Security and Amotekun Corps Reforms

In response to the looming threat over the state's agricultural sector, Governor Adeleke has tasked the Food Security Committee with presenting actionable strategies to protect farm settlements. The anticipated reforms aim to bolster local defense mechanisms, integrating local hunters and forest rangers into a cohesive security framework. Additionally, Adeleke announced significant reforms for the Western Nigeria Security Network, known as the Amotekun Corps, aiming to resolve internal conflicts and enhance its operational efficiency in collaboration with existing law enforcement agencies.

Emphasizing Osun as a bastion of peace, Governor Adeleke reassured residents of his administration's dedication to maintaining state security against all odds. With comprehensive measures in place, including the strategic reorganization of security forces and heightened vigilance in educational and agricultural domains, the governor calls for public vigilance and cooperation. The collective effort to report suspicious activities is crucial to thwarting the plans of those aiming to destabilize Osun's peace and development.