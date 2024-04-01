Osun APC Caucus Alleges Threat to Aregbesola's Life by Oyetola's Aide, Calls for Investigation

The political landscape of Osun State is once again under the spotlight as the Omoluabi Progressives Caucus (OPC), a faction within the All Progressives Congress (APC), raises alarms over alleged threats to the life of Rauf Aregbesola, the former Minister of Interior. In a contentious dispute, the group accuses Ismail Omipidan, media aide to Adegboyega Oyetola, former governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation against Aregbesola.

Roots of the Conflict

Established in August 2023 in Ilesa, Osun State, the OPC has quickly become a focal point of political tension within the APC. With Aregbesola as its grand patron, the group's emergence has been met with resistance from the state's party leadership, which has distanced itself from the caucus. The discord between Aregbesola and his successor, Oyetola, traces back to the 2018 gubernatorial transition and was exacerbated during the 2022 elections, where Aregbesola supported a different candidate, further straining their relationship.

The Allegation and Response

In a statement that has stirred controversy, the OPC cited an article by Omipidan as a direct threat to Aregbesola's safety, urging law enforcement to take immediate action. The group interprets Omipidan's words as not just a personal attack but a veiled threat with potentially dangerous implications. Omipidan, in turn, has vehemently denied these accusations, framing them as unfounded and malicious attempts to tarnish his reputation and distract from the OPC's agenda.

Implications for Osun Politics

This public spat between influential political figures and their factions underscores the volatile nature of Osun State's political environment. As accusations fly and tensions mount, the potential for disruption and unrest looms large, posing challenges not just to the individuals involved but to the broader political stability and governance of the state. With both parties standing their ground, the resolution of this conflict remains uncertain, leaving the citizens of Osun State in anticipation of what may come next.