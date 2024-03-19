Osun APC Calls for Adeleke's Probe Over Alleged Mismanagement, PDP Retorts

The political landscape in Osun State is currently witnessing a turbulent phase as the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) lock horns over allegations of mismanagement and procurement law violations under Governor Ademola Adeleke's administration. The APC has taken a bold step by inviting anti-corruption agencies to probe the governor's administration, citing maladministration and legal breaches in contract awards.

The core of the APC's allegations centers around the award of road construction contracts to entities allegedly lacking requisite experience, pointing fingers directly at the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Akinyode Oyewusi, for purported conflict of interest. On the flip side, the PDP, through its chairman Mr. Sunday Bisi, vehemently denies these accusations.

The party defends the Adeleke administration's adherence to procurement laws and rebuffs claims of financial mismanagement, urging a backward glance at the financial legacy of the previous administration.

This political skirmish not only highlights the deep-seated rivalry between the two major parties in Osun State but also raises pertinent questions about governance, accountability, and the enforcement of procurement laws.

The APC's move to involve anti-corruption agencies underscores a strategic push towards transparency, while the PDP's call for a probe into the past administration's finances suggests a counteroffensive aimed at redirecting the narrative.