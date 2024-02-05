Osu-Apena Family Contests Installation of New Oba in Lagos State

Members of the Osu-Apena family of Mushin, Lagos State have voiced their vehement objection to the appointment of Prince Sikiru Olamide Williams as the Oba of Odi-Olowo in the Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Council. This development comes in the wake of the demise of the previous monarch, Oba Fatai Irawo.

The family's primary contention is that the state government proceeded with the installation of Oba Williams without conforming to the traditional selection procedures as laid out in the official gazette. They argue that the perceived irregularities surrounding his appointment make it unjust, particularly in light of an ongoing obaship lawsuit.

Claims of Illegitimacy

Abdul-Gaffar Raheem-Apena, serving as the family's secretary, noted that while Oba Williams bears ties to their family through his mother, he was not their chosen candidate for the throne. More significantly, he asserted that the official traditional crown and staff of office are currently in the possession of the family head, Alhaji Rahman Apena. This implies that the regalia used during Williams' installation are not the legitimate symbols of authority.

Further complicating the situation, Raheem-Apena highlighted that there are pending court cases against the newly installed monarch. This, he argues, casts a shadow on his validity as the guardian of heritage and customs. He urged politicians to refrain from engaging in actions that are detrimental to the interests of the people. Drawing a parallel, he pointed to another legal dispute involving the Onigbako of Irede. Here, the Lagos State government faced defeat in court when a lawyer successfully argued that no oba installation should take place while a related matter is active in court. The family alleges that this directive was overlooked in the case of Oba Williams' installation.