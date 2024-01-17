OSSIEC Chairman Clarifies Misunderstood Directive to Political Parties

Osun State Independent Electoral Commission's (OSSIEC) Chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye, has recently addressed misunderstandings concerning a directive issued by the commission to all registered political parties in the state. The directive, which was misinterpreted by some as the release of an election timetable, was intended solely for the purpose of gathering essential contact information.

Advertisment

The directive requested that political parties urgently update the commission with specific details. These included the names and contact information of their national and state leaders, as well as the addresses of their national and state headquarters. Some parties mistook this request for an election timetable, leading to a wave of confusion.

Clarification and Call for Compliance

Barrister Abioye sought to clear the air by emphasizing that the directive had nothing to do with any election timetable. Instead, he explained, the purpose of the request was to ensure OSSIEC has the relevant contact information for smooth communication and interaction with the political parties. He urged all parties to comply with the directive and provide the required details within a 7-day period. The information can be submitted either in person at the OSSIEC office or via the commission's provided email address.

The chairman's clarification underscores the commitment of OSSIEC to maintaining effective communication with all political entities in Osun State. As the commission continues its work in managing elections in the state, it is essential that all parties understand the importance of providing accurate and up-to-date contact information. This will help to prevent future misunderstandings and ensure that the conduct of elections proceeds smoothly.