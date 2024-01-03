Osoba Discusses Nigeria’s Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More

In a recent interview with Arise Television, former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, offered insights into Nigeria’s ongoing economic challenges and the measures being taken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Osoba conceded that Nigeria is currently in a position where it must continue borrowing due to the financial mismanagement of previous administrations.

Necessary Borrowing

Osoba pointed out that the previous administration had left the treasury empty, necessitating borrowing to pay salaries. He cited the example of the N7.3 trillion borrowed by President Tinubu’s administration as a means to fill the financial gaps. However, he clarified that this culture of borrowing is not a long-term strategy.

Executive Order to Combat Cash Hoarding

Osoba revealed that President Tinubu is planning to sign an executive order to combat cash hoarding and encourage the flow of funds back into the banking system. This move is aimed at mitigating the economic challenges facing the nation.

Addressing Intercommunal Conflicts

In light of the delayed visit of President Tinubu to the victims of the Plateau State attack, Osoba emphasized the need for a comprehensive policy to curtail intercommunal conflicts. He stressed the importance of critical engagements by opposition parties as they help the ruling party identify its shortcomings.

Subsidy Removal: A Temporary Hardship

On the contentious issue of subsidy removal, Osoba acknowledged the expected hardships but assured that they would be temporary. He explained that the current administration had no allocation for oil subsidy upon taking office and continuing the subsidy would have been illegal. He characterized President Tinubu as a hero for removing the subsidy.

Value Addition to Exports

Osoba also touched upon Nigeria’s lack of value addition to its exportable mineral and agro raw materials. He pointed out that this deficiency results in the loss of employment opportunities and billions of dollars that could be gained by processing these resources into semi-finished or finished goods for export.

The State of Nigeria’s Refineries

Osoba criticized the failure of the Port Harcourt Refinery Company to resume operations despite claims of ‘mechanical completion and flare start-up’ by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. He argued for the sale of the redundant refineries to reputable investors and halting the waste of public funds on them, thus echoing the sentiments of many industry watchers.