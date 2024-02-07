Oslo Dialogue Addresses Role of Women Peacebuilders in Humanitarian, Peace, and Development Sectors

Nexus of Women Peacebuilders

A high-level dialogue in Oslo, spearheaded by key organizations like the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) and the International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN), sought to explore the role of women peacebuilders within the humanitarian, peace, and development sectors. This crucial meeting aimed to reassess strategies for partnerships and coordination in crisis and conflict settings, with a focal point being the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda.

Unpacking the Triple-Nexus Approach

Central to the dialogue was the exploration of the 'triple-nexus' approach, which merges humanitarian aid, peacebuilding, and development. The approach was underscored as an effective strategy for fostering holistic and locally driven solutions, particularly in the face of global crises. ICAN's partners, such as Mobaderoon and PAIMAN Alumni Trust, showcased the profound impacts this approach has had on their communities. However, the panelists also critiqued the current funding and policy structures for being overly compartmentalized and failing to fully recognize the comprehensive spectrum of peacebuilding activities.

Reimagining Peacebuilding

To address these issues, recommendations were put forth for donors to adopt a broader definition of peace and to be more flexible and locally-focused in their funding approaches. By doing so, this would bolster the sustainability of peace efforts and acknowledge the pivotal role of women in peacebuilding. The dialogue also emphasized the need to reimagine cooperation, highlighting the importance of including various local practices and recognizing the agency of local peace actors to create more durable peace processes.

Key Recommendations

Among the key recommendations to donors were the need to move towards a more expansive definition of "peace", and to take a local, flexible approach to funding. Donors were advised to avoid duplicating and undermining local efforts, and instead, support existing local organizations. It was also suggested that funding should be flexible in scope, and its compliance procedures should not be overly burdensome on recipients.

In the face of a rapidly evolving global landscape, the dialogue in Oslo serves as a timely reminder of the critical role women peacebuilders play in shaping a more peaceful and inclusive world.