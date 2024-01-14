en English
Business

Oshiomhole Applauds Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal for Oil Sector Equality

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Oshiomhole Applauds Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal for Oil Sector Equality

Former Edo State Governor and current Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s decisive move to remove petrol subsidies in Nigeria, a policy change he believes has terminated the era of ‘overnight billionaires’ in the oil and gas sector. The Senator’s remarks came during the inauguration ceremony of A&E Mega Filling Station in Warri, Delta State.

The filling station, a significant investment by APC chieftain and Itsekiri leader, Chief Ayiri Emami, is seen as a vote of confidence in President Tinubu’s reformed oil policy. Oshiomhole’s praise was not only limited to Tinubu’s policy but also extended to Emami’s investment. He acknowledged the potential of the new filling station to provide employment opportunities, thus contributing to the local economy.

Leveling the Playing Field

Senator Oshiomhole further asserted that the removal of petrol subsidies has created a level playing field in the oil sector. He emphasized the new environment where success is determined by genuine work and commitment rather than political connections or bias. According to him, the policy change has paved the way for Nigerian youths to invest in the nation’s economy, turning challenges into opportunities.

Emami, while appreciating the benefits of subsidy removal, called on President Tinubu to address the policy bottlenecks that could potentially hinder business growth in Warri. He further advocated for the dredging of the Escravos bar, a move that could reduce product costs and boost businesses in the region. Delta State Governor Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented at the event, and local government officials also lauded Emami’s investment and its expected positive impact on employment.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

