Oscar Win for '20 Days in Mariupol' Shines Light on Russia's War Crimes in Ukraine

The Academy Award for Best Documentary Film was awarded to '20 Days in Mariupol', a harrowing account of the Russian siege of Mariupol, Ukraine, in the spring of 2022. Directed by Mstyslav Chernov, the film documents the brutal attack on Maternity Hospital No 3 and the city's civilians, becoming a poignant testament to the barbaric war strategy of attacking Ukrainian healthcare facilities.

Documentary Details Horrors of War

'20 Days in Mariupol' captures the devastating aftermath of the Russian bombing of Maternity Hospital No 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9, 2022. The film, produced by PBS Frontline and the Associated Press, not only focuses on this tragic event but also portrays the broader siege on Mariupol's civilians in the early weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The documentary's vivid footage and compelling storytelling have made it an essential tool for advocating against violence on healthcare in conflict zones worldwide.

Research Highlights Systematic Attacks

Research conducted by Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and its partners reveals that the carnage depicted in '20 Days in Mariupol' is not an isolated incident but part of a clear pattern of aggression. Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, there have been at least 1,351 attacks on healthcare facilities, workers, transports, and infrastructure in Ukraine, including 708 attacks that destroyed or damaged medical facilities or clinics and resulted in the death of at least 199 health workers. Among these, 58 attacks specifically targeted maternal healthcare services, demonstrating a grim strategy of warfare.

Global Call to Action

The Oscar victory of '20 Days in Mariupol' has been hailed as a wake-up call for the international community to strengthen efforts to protect healthcare workers and patients caught in conflicts. Christian De Vos, JD, PhD, Director of Research & Investigations at PHR, emphasizes the importance of the film in raising awareness and prompting action to hold perpetrators accountable. The documentary's success highlights the crucial role of journalists and filmmakers in exposing human rights abuses and the dire consequences of war on civilian populations.

The recognition of '20 Days in Mariupol' at the Academy Awards serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the urgent need for global solidarity and action to protect the rights and lives of those affected by conflict. As the world reflects on the film's powerful message, it becomes clear that the fight for justice and human dignity in the face of war continues.