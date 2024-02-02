OSCA Demands Central Zoning for Ondo Governorship, Citing Historical Marginalization

The Ondo State Consultative Assembly (OSCA), a leading socio-political pressure group in Ondo State, has raised its voice, urging political parties to zone the forthcoming governorship seat to the central senatorial district, specifically Akure. In a letter dispatched to pivotal political figures, including President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairmen of the PDP, APC, Labour Party, and the Social Democratic Party, the OSCA underscored the historical marginalization of Akure. It was pointed out that Akure is the only significant ethnic group in the state that has yet to witness a democratically elected governor since Ondo State's inception.

Endorsed by OSCA President Dr. Bolarinwa Omotosho and General Secretary Mrs. Odunola Ogunmola-Daini, the letter highlighted the enduring support Akure has extended to candidates from other regions of the state. It also drew attention to the palpable marginalization they have weathered over the years. The OSCA advocates for the old Akure Division, which includes towns such as Ilara, Igbaraoke, Ijare, Ipogun, Iju, Itaogbolu, Oba, and Idanre, to be given consideration for the governorship position.

A Push Against Historical Marginalization

OSCA's campaign for Akure's rights in the political landscape of Ondo State brings to light the historical sidelining of this ethnic group. This advocacy for fairness and justice in the political process sends a clear message to the major political parties. The group argues that it would be a grave injustice should political parties deny Akure the opportunity to produce the state's next governor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the off-cycle election in Ondo State for November 16. The party primaries are set to occur between April 6 and April 27. The submission of nominated candidates is slated to kick off on April 29 and wrap up on May 20, with the final list of candidates to be published on June 18. The official campaign period for political parties is set to commence on June 19 and cease on November 14, a day before the election.