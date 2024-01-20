Osagie Ize-Iyamu Debunks Disqualification Rumors, Confident in APC Governorship Race

The political landscape of Edo State in Nigeria has been at the center of attention due to the upcoming governorship election and the controversies surrounding the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries. Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a prominent governorship aspirant, has been the focus of much discussion, with reports of his potential disqualification from the primaries. Amidst these rumors, Ize-Iyamu remains resolute in his bid for the governorship, emphasizing that he is still actively in the race and expressing confidence in his candidacy.

The reports of Ize-Iyamu's exclusion from the primaries stem from the activities of the screening committee, purportedly led by Prof Julius Ihonvbere. This committee allegedly cleared only six aspirants while disqualifying 23 others, including Ize-Iyamu. However, Ize-Iyamu has vehemently dismissed these reports as mere rumors, citing the directives of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) that all aspirants are free to purchase nomination forms for the election. This assertion underscores Ize-Iyamu's unwavering commitment to contesting in the primaries and his confidence in the fairness of the party's processes.

Resilience Amidst Rumors

Ize-Iyamu's steadfastness is further evidenced by his announcement that he will be going to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to pick his nomination form, signaling his determination to participate in the forthcoming primaries. His assurance to supporters that he will collect the form and his emphasis on the openness of the nomination process reflect his strong belief in the democratic principles within the party.

The situation surrounding Ize-Iyamu's candidacy has also sparked reactions from various quarters. The Chairman of the League of Patriotic Lawyers, Mallam Abubakar Yesufu, has expressed discontent over the reported disqualification of Ize-Iyamu and other notable aspirants, such as Chris Ogiemwonyi and Charles Airhiavbere. Yesufu's plea to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and address Oshiomhole's alleged influence over the screening process underscores the significance of these developments within the APC.

The complexity of the situation is further underscored by the perspectives presented regarding Oshiomhole's involvement. While Yesufu criticizes Oshiomhole's actions, Oshiomhole's spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem, defends the screening committee's decisions as a mechanism to streamline the list of aspirants and ensure the emergence of the best candidate. This dichotomy of opinions reflects the internal tensions and differing interpretations of the screening process, adding layers of complexity to the unfolding narrative.

Overall, the unfolding events in Edo State's political arena, particularly regarding Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu's gubernatorial aspirations, underscore the intricacies of party politics, the influence of key figures within the APC, and the resilience of aspirants amidst challenges. The persistence and confidence exhibited by Ize-Iyamu amidst the swirling rumors and controversies reflect the determination and fortitude required in navigating the intricate landscape of Nigerian politics.